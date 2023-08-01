Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PARR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Par Pacific Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PARR opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.08. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.