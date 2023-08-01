Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PRA Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $934.60 million, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRAA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

In related news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly purchased 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,142.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,647.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

