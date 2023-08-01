Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Harmonic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Harmonic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

