Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,498.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Megan Lyon purchased 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 80,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 1.0 %

MLKN stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

