Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in OSI Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OSIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling
OSI Systems Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $127.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average is $107.17.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OSI Systems
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Snap Stock: Two Steps Forward and One Step Back In?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- ONSemi Is On Target For New Highs In 2023
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Tech-Focused ETFs: Unleashing The Power Of Innovation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.