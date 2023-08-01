Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in OSI Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $128,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $128,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $1,261,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,603 shares in the company, valued at $41,084,586.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,970 shares of company stock worth $15,646,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $127.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average is $107.17.

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.