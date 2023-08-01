Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 143,416 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 214,648 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

