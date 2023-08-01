Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Stride by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stride by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Stride by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LRN opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

