Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cinemark by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

