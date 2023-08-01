Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Greif Stock Up 0.3 %

GEF opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greif

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

