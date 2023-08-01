Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $180,521,000. State Street Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after acquiring an additional 692,889 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after purchasing an additional 892,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $37,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

JBGS opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.98. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

Separately, TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.