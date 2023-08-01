Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.