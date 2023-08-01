Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 714,611 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,994,000 after acquiring an additional 968,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 101,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

