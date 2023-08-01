Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.92. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $1,442,390. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

