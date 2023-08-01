Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.33 Million Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ EYE opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.42 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

About National Vision

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.