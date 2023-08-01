Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.
Shares of TBBK opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.
