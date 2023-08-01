Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Bancorp Stock Performance

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 2,500 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,986.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,261.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $90,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,986.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 3,358 shares of company stock worth $117,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

