Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.34 Million Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

See Also

