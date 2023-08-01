Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.35 Million Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

PGTI stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.52.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $376.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.85 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. Research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,346,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,443,524.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

