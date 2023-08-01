Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

