Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.37 Million Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAIN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

