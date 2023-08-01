Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.37 Million Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

