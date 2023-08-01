Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $62.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.