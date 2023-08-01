Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.38 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Semtech by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Semtech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Semtech Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -324.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $65.51.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

