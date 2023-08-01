Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.38 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Semtech by 123.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Semtech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.