Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,871 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth $563,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 26,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,010,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after buying an additional 84,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vector Group

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,034,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vector Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $334.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

