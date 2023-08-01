Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTS. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CTS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 323,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,448,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

