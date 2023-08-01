Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSTO. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 433,553 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 310,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,409,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,084,000 after acquiring an additional 160,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 1.8 %

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50.

Insider Transactions at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $115,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at $594,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $1,442,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

