Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Generac by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,259,000 after buying an additional 291,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.09.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $153.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average is $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $282.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

