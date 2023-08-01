Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 27.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

