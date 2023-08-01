Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.43 Million Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,464,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,807,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 147,438.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after buying an additional 1,250,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 33,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $799,624.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,303,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,071,714.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 568,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,418 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 8.37%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

