Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.44 Million Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Embecta were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Embecta by 479.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 41,384 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Embecta by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Embecta during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

EMBC stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. Embecta had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

