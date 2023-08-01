Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.44 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stride by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 47,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stride by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.54. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

