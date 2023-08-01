Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 686,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after buying an additional 33,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

