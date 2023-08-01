Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Embecta were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Embecta by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Embecta by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 252,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Embecta by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Embecta had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

