Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.45 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Under Armour by 37,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

