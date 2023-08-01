Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 1,436.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Agilysys by 1,134.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 171.23 and a beta of 0.88. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $88.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $370,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,253 shares of company stock worth $1,048,347. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.