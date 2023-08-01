Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on IBTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of IBTX opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.35. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,808.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Fair purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

