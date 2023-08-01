Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,711,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after acquiring an additional 302,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 173,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,734,000 after acquiring an additional 108,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.35. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

