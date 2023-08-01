Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 122.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 10,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $245,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

SAFE opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 36.60, a quick ratio of 36.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.46%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

