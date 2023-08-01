Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in News were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of News by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,914 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of News by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

