Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,179,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,059,000 after buying an additional 445,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after buying an additional 1,179,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,587,000 after buying an additional 94,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,766,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVC. TheStreet raised Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of March 31, 2023, SVC owned 220 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.