Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.60 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Methode Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

