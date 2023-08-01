Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

