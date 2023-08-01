Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 10,724 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Griffon by 116.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFF. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Griffon Trading Up 0.3 %

GFF opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s payout ratio is -8.79%.

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.