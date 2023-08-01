Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 10,724 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $43.74.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.79%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

