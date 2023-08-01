Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 17,716 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in National Vision by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 22,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Vision Trading Up 4.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $43.82.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.42 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.