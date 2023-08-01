Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 19,806 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 122.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $32,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,720,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,207,446.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

SAFE opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 36.60, a current ratio of 36.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

