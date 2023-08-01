Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 20,001 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.