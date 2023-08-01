Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 20,676 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 33,430 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Knowles by 496.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Knowles by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Insider Activity at Knowles

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KN stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.06.

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Knowles

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.