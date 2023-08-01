Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 21,497 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,479,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

