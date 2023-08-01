Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 24,451 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in OPENLANE in the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

NYSE KAR opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

